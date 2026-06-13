SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here