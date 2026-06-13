SIR Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

SIR Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,959 shares of the company's stock after selling 598,935 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,357 shares of the company's stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,040 shares of the company's stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $8,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.80.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:SEI opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,516,551.71. The trade was a 24.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,866.32. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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