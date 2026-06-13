SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,970 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $822.27 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $845.67 and its 200-day moving average is $747.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $470.02 and a 52 week high of $951.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $836.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here