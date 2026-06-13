SIR Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,467 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,712,949,000 after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 665,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $100.86 and a 12-month high of $149.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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