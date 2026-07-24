Siren L.L.C. Acquires 250,000 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Siren L.L.C. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328,698 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Structure Therapeutics comprises about 1.8% of Siren L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Siren L.L.C. owned 1.88% of Structure Therapeutics worth $64,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,121,984 shares of the company's stock worth $495,334,000 after buying an additional 1,432,797 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,555,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,090,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,006,000 after acquiring an additional 641,322 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,479,022 shares of the company's stock worth $241,966,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,834 shares of the company's stock worth $145,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Structure Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $50.80 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of -1.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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