Siren L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 110,000 Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA

Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Siren L.L.C. owned 0.17% of Aeva Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,239,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AEVA

Insider Transactions at Aeva Technologies

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 225,349 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $5,536,824.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,659,957 shares in the company, valued at $40,785,143.49. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 20,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $436,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 658,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,554.32. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 863,922 shares of company stock worth $20,034,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company's stock.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 3.9%

AEVA stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.40. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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