Siren L.L.C. Buys 17,875 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Siren L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total value of $5,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $438,552.40. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $13,868,322.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,142,238.20. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,396,309 shares of company stock valued at $317,712,002. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. New Street Research set a $260.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $240.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.00. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 643.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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