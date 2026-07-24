Siren L.L.C. Buys 20,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Siren L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $406.42.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Tesla Q2 Earnings Report

Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Reuters Robotaxi Update

Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Analyst Price Target Cuts

Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Negative Sentiment: Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Reuters Cash Burn and Capex

Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction also turned more negative because Elon Musk emphasized spending “as fast as we can” on AI and gave few near-term details on Robotaxi timing, which made the growth story look more like a long-dated promise than an immediate profit driver. MarketWatch Investor Reaction

Tesla Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $319.69 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.82 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $402.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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