Siren L.L.C. Buys 2,209,039 Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. $NMRA

Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA - Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497,822 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,209,039 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C. owned about 4.59% of Neumora Therapeutics worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,616,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,266 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 10,128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,278,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,910 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,502 shares of the company's stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 481,128 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NMRA opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora's product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

Further Reading

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