Siren L.L.C. Has $35.77 Million Stake in enGene Holdings Inc. $ENGN

Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN - Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253,159 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,916,895 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. owned about 7.84% of enGene worth $35,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of enGene by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of enGene by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.28. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.57.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ENGN shares. Leerink Partners cut enGene from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered enGene from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut enGene from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut enGene from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of enGene from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, enGene currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.05.

View Our Latest Report on ENGN

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

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