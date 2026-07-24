Siren L.L.C. Increases Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. $FULC

Siren L.L.C. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C. owned approximately 3.53% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,281 shares of the company's stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 129.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 153,344 shares of the company's stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 86,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FULC

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alan Ezekowitz sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,883.55. This trade represents a 62.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.76 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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