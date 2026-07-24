Siren L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Siren L.L.C. raised its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,544 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 161,544 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Cellebrite DI worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLBT. Voss Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,050,000 shares of the company's stock worth $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,300 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 5,959,324 shares of the company's stock worth $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,603,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,026,000 after buying an additional 43,041 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $683,602.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 334,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,474,507.22. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marcus Jewell sold 12,658 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $161,642.66. Following the transaction, the executive owned 440,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,089.77. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,438. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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