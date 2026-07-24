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Siren L.L.C. Makes New $16.35 Million Investment in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
uniQure logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Siren L.L.C. opened a new position in uniQure, buying 1,000,000 shares valued at about $16.35 million. The stake represented roughly 1.59% of the company.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive on QURE, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating. MarketBeat data shows an average price target of $64.17.
  • uniQure’s latest quarter showed a smaller-than-expected loss per share, but revenue missed estimates. The company also saw notable insider selling over the past 90 days, while its stock recently traded at $39.43.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of uniQure.

Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $16,350,000. Siren L.L.C. owned approximately 1.59% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QURE. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on QURE

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.90.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other news, insider Kylie O'keefe sold 15,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $431,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,945,859.84. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 21,167 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $982,995.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,254.24. This trade represents a 44.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,229 shares of company stock worth $17,944,799. Insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

About uniQure

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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