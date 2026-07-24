Siren L.L.C. Purchases 34,771 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Siren L.L.C. increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,771 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.8%

DT stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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