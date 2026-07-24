Siren L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX

Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,230,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,097,000. Siren L.L.C. owned 1.11% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 131,944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,104 shares of the company's stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,555,728.80. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -0.20. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMLX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx's research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company's lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here