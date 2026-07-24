Siren L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,457,711 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. $CTMX

Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,457,711 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $16,251,000. Siren L.L.C. owned 2.03% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,605 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX opened at $3.33 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.08.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 166.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.10.

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About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX's pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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