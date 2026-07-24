Siren L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,000 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $990.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $962.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Micron Technology News

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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