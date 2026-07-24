Siren L.L.C. Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA

Siren L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,829,913 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the period. Taysha Gene Therapies comprises about 1.1% of Siren L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Siren L.L.C. owned about 3.07% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $39,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSHA. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 13,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $11,178,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,042.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,148,112 shares of the company's stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697,611 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,471,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,790,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,619 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 936,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,843,198.40. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company's stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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