Siren L.L.C. Sells 1,541,327 Shares of Seer, Inc. $SEER

Siren L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER - Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458,673 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,541,327 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C. owned approximately 4.36% of Seer worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Seer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Seer by 685.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company's stock.

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Seer Stock Performance

Seer stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.41.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Seer had a negative net margin of 464.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Seer to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seer

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer's platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

The company's flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.

Further Reading

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