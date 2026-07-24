Go Pro
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Siren L.L.C. Trims Position in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $BCYC

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Bicycle Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Siren L.L.C. cut its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter, selling 451,870 shares and ending with 1,560,882 shares worth about $7.24 million.
  • CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,905 shares on July 2 for about $25,214, a transaction tied to tax withholding on vested equity awards; insiders have sold 9,977 shares over the past 90 days.
  • The company’s latest results missed expectations, with a loss of $0.87 per share versus the expected $0.62 loss and revenue of $0.89 million versus $7.50 million anticipated. Analysts currently rate BCYC a consensus Hold with an average price target of $14.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Siren L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC - Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 451,870 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C. owned about 2.24% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,905 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $25,214.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,092.16. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $42,702 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCYC

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company's core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bicycle Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Bicycle Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bicycle Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines