Siren L.L.C. Trims Position in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $BCYC

Siren L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC - Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 451,870 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C. owned about 2.24% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,905 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $25,214.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,092.16. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $42,702 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCYC

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company's core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

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