Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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