Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,510 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $255,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,181.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 120,804 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 115,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at $30,707,556.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Article Title

Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Article Title

Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts.

eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Article Title

Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that eBay faces a new trial over harassment claims after a settlement effort failed, introducing another legal overhang for investors. Article Title

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $108.24 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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