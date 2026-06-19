Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 243,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,584.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,395.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,942.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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