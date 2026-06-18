SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028,366 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.55% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $252,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 170,285 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,797,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.10.

Read Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $63,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,267,762.84. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 2.0%

SITE opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $168.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $982.27 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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