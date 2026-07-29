Situational Awareness LP Reduces Stake in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Situational Awareness LP decreased its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,008,473 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,748,005 shares during the quarter. Core Scientific accounts for 2.8% of Situational Awareness LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Situational Awareness LP owned about 8.18% of Core Scientific worth $389,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Core Scientific by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 936.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 61.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,999,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,579,952.30. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,025,400. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORZ shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Core Scientific to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CORZ opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 5.50. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $30.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.83 million. Analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD partnership creates significant long-term revenue potential. AMD will secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of Core Scientific data-center capacity for AI deployments. The initial 530-megawatt rollout across five sites is backed by 15-year agreements and could generate approximately $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. AMD also received warrants to purchase 30 million CORZ shares at $23.47, with vesting tied to successful capacity deployment. Reuters AMD infrastructure partnership article

AMD will secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of Core Scientific data-center capacity for AI deployments. The initial 530-megawatt rollout across five sites is backed by 15-year agreements and could generate approximately $14 billion in potential base contracted revenue. AMD also received warrants to purchase 30 million CORZ shares at $23.47, with vesting tied to successful capacity deployment. Positive Sentiment: Colocation growth reinforces the AI pivot. Second-quarter revenue reached $164.2 million, while colocation revenue reportedly climbed to $136.7 million from $10.6 million a year earlier. The company said adjusted EBITDA was $41.1 million, suggesting improving operating performance despite reported accounting losses. Core Scientific second-quarter results

Second-quarter revenue reached $164.2 million, while colocation revenue reportedly climbed to $136.7 million from $10.6 million a year earlier. The company said adjusted EBITDA was $41.1 million, suggesting improving operating performance despite reported accounting losses. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and bullish options activity added momentum. Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $29 price target, while BTIG maintained Buy with a $38 target. Call-option volume was approximately 55% above its average daily level, indicating increased speculative interest, though options activity is not a guarantee of future gains.

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $29 price target, while BTIG maintained Buy with a $38 target. Call-option volume was approximately 55% above its average daily level, indicating increased speculative interest, though options activity is not a guarantee of future gains. Neutral Sentiment: Reported earnings contained conflicting signals. Core Scientific posted a $3.32-per-share quarterly GAAP loss, far below consensus, but another earnings measure cited by Zacks showed adjusted EPS of $0.18 versus expectations for a $0.02 loss. The GAAP deficit was reportedly driven largely by noncash warrant fair-value adjustments.

Core Scientific posted a $3.32-per-share quarterly GAAP loss, far below consensus, but another earnings measure cited by Zacks showed adjusted EPS of $0.18 versus expectations for a $0.02 loss. The GAAP deficit was reportedly driven largely by noncash warrant fair-value adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Execution, dilution and spending risks remain material. Core Scientific incurred approximately $797.5 million in quarterly capital expenditures to convert mining sites for high-density computing. The AMD warrants could dilute shareholders, while an insider’s sale of 10,000 shares and a recent KBW downgrade to Market Perform may temper enthusiasm.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc NASDAQ: CORZ is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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