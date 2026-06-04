Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 19,402 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 225.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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