Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 1,427.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,997 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 187.5% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. HSBC cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

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Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $117.86 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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