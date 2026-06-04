Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,875 shares of the casino operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $3,294,033.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.75 to $78.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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