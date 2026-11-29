Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,476,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $44,625,000. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises 2.4% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 2.59% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company's stock.

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Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.59 million. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending's dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company that provides customized financing to middle-market companies. Its investment strategy focuses on privately negotiated loans and other investments in businesses across a range of industries. The company's investments include senior secured first-lien loans, unitranche and second-lien loans, and, in some cases, mezzanine debt and equity. It primarily serves companies in the United States, including both sponsor-backed and non-sponsor-backed businesses.

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