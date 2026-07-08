SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,023 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $158.39 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.91 and a 200 day moving average of $193.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, President Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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