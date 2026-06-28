Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 52,650 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Skylands Capital LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.37 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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