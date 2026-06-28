Skylands Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 131.7% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 993,338 shares of the company's stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 564,711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,520,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,564,000 after purchasing an additional 142,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 554.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 238,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company's stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Vital Farms from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Vital Farms from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

Vital Farms Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $479.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $187.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.40 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, insider Peter Nicholas Pappas bought 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $29,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 85,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $724,788.19. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $50,813.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 37,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $312,358.34. This represents a 19.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 38,700 shares of company stock worth $320,864 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vital Farms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vital Farms wasn't on the list.

While Vital Farms currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here