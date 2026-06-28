Skylands Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,095 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,095 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TrustBank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. Investors may view the deal as a strategic move to strengthen Creative Cloud with better generative AI tools and improve its competitive position. Adobe to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. Investors may view the deal as a strategic move to strengthen Creative Cloud with better generative AI tools and improve its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: A director, David A. Ricks, bought 10,000 shares at $194.51 each, boosting his stake by more than 130%. Insider buying can signal confidence in Adobe’s outlook after the stock’s pullback. David A. Ricks insider trade

A director, David A. Ricks, bought 10,000 shares at $194.51 each, boosting his stake by more than 130%. Insider buying can signal confidence in Adobe’s outlook after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were strong: Adobe posted record revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above estimates, and raised its full-year guidance. That supports the case that the business is still growing despite AI-related worries. Adobe Stock Opinions on Recent Q2 Earnings Report

Recent earnings were strong: Adobe posted record revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above estimates, and raised its full-year guidance. That supports the case that the business is still growing despite AI-related worries. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary and analyst notes continue to highlight Adobe’s strong cash flow and leadership in creative software, but also raise questions about valuation and competitive pressure from AI tools. Adobe vs. Innodata: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Industry commentary and analyst notes continue to highlight Adobe’s strong cash flow and leadership in creative software, but also raise questions about valuation and competitive pressure from AI tools. Negative Sentiment: Adobe remains well below recent highs, and some investors are still focused on whether generative AI could pressure core products like Creative Cloud. This helps explain why the stock has been volatile despite the upbeat news flow.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $392.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

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