Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,853 shares of the company's stock after selling 508,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.26% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $26,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKWD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 286.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,819.50. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,516.70. This trade represents a 14.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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