Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Stock Holdings Boosted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416,753 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 803,217 shares during the period. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 5.97% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $123,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 840.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.75.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.49. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.12 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $752,516.70. This trade represents a 14.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,819.50. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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