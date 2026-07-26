SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW - Free Report) by 2,073.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SkyWest by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SkyWest from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SkyWest from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.17.

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SkyWest Trading Up 7.7%

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $123.94.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.16). SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 9.78%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. SkyWest's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc NASDAQ: SKYW is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

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