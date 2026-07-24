Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 756,280 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of Skyworks Solutions worth $118,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $90.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.Skyworks Solutions's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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