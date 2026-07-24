Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 753,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $246,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $60.47 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Skyworks Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Skyworks Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Skyworks Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here