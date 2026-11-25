Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,495,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $298,753,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 7.5% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 2.32% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products that connect people, devices and networks. Its portfolio includes radio-frequency (RF) components and other analog and mixed-signal solutions used to transmit, receive and process signals. The company's products include amplifiers, filters, switches and integrated RF modules, as well as connectivity solutions. They are used in smartphones and other mobile devices, automotive systems, broadband equipment, wireless infrastructure and Internet of Things applications.

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