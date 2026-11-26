First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,577,398 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Skyworks Solutions worth $75,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,393,584,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,972,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,898,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,597,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,078,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $140,908,000 after buying an additional 198,528 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyworks Solutions to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

SWKS opened at $82.01 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.20 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products that connect people, devices and networks. Its portfolio includes radio-frequency (RF) components and other analog and mixed-signal solutions used to transmit, receive and process signals. The company's products include amplifiers, filters, switches and integrated RF modules, as well as connectivity solutions. They are used in smartphones and other mobile devices, automotive systems, broadband equipment, wireless infrastructure and Internet of Things applications.

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