State Street Corp cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,844,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.55% of Skyworks Solutions worth $585,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,252,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Composition Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.20 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products that connect people, devices and networks. Its portfolio includes radio-frequency (RF) components and other analog and mixed-signal solutions used to transmit, receive and process signals. The company's products include amplifiers, filters, switches and integrated RF modules, as well as connectivity solutions. They are used in smartphones and other mobile devices, automotive systems, broadband equipment, wireless infrastructure and Internet of Things applications.

Further Reading

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