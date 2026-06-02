SLB Limited $SLB Shares Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 296.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,894 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in SLB were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Providence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 68,651 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 168,701 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SLB from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLB from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SLB from $56.10 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Transactions at SLB

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $921,056.49. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. This represents a 52.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

SLB Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. SLB's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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