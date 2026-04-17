Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 4,913 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HubSpot by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $209,335,000 after purchasing an additional 97,469 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More HubSpot News

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and a $400 price target on HUBS, signaling strong analyst conviction and a large implied upside versus the current level. This can attract buyers and support the rally. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and a $400 price target on HUBS, signaling strong analyst conviction and a large implied upside versus the current level. This can attract buyers and support the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HubSpot announced a native Reddit integration (beta) to pull social conversations into marketing workflows — a capability that can improve campaign relevance, expand data sources for marketers and increase product stickiness. Read More.

HubSpot announced a native Reddit integration (beta) to pull social conversations into marketing workflows — a capability that can improve campaign relevance, expand data sources for marketers and increase product stickiness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad Spring 2026 product push (AEO, AI agents, Smart Deal Progression and 100+ updates) highlights HubSpot’s AI roadmap and enterprise feature expansion — this supports growth narrative and cross-sell into larger accounts. Read More.

Broad Spring 2026 product push (AEO, AI agents, Smart Deal Progression and 100+ updates) highlights HubSpot’s AI roadmap and enterprise feature expansion — this supports growth narrative and cross-sell into larger accounts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partner ecosystem strengthening: Meticulosity reached HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner status (top ~3%), underlining channel momentum and partner-led customer acquisition potential. Read More.

Partner ecosystem strengthening: Meticulosity reached HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner status (top ~3%), underlining channel momentum and partner-led customer acquisition potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro-driven "risk-on" sentiment (reports tying software rallies to easing geopolitical risk) helped software names broadly — a tailwind for HUBS but not company-specific fundamental news. Read More.

Macro-driven "risk-on" sentiment (reports tying software rallies to easing geopolitical risk) helped software names broadly — a tailwind for HUBS but not company-specific fundamental news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor-oriented deep dives and transcripts (Seeking Alpha) reiterate HubSpot’s 2026 strategy and AI initiatives — useful for conviction but mostly confirmatory rather than news-driving. Read More.

Investor-oriented deep dives and transcripts (Seeking Alpha) reiterate HubSpot’s 2026 strategy and AI initiatives — useful for conviction but mostly confirmatory rather than news-driving. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded HUBS from "strong-buy" to "hold," which could add selling pressure for more cautious investors and partially offset positive analyst/release momentum. Read More.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $222.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 256.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.19. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.45 and a 52-week high of $682.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $422.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $2,233,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 370,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,364,114.50. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,662. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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