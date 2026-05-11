Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 209,665 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 209,665 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 52.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $435,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $428.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 392.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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