SLT Holdings LLC Acquires 154,300 Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

SLT Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT - Free Report) by 1,028.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,300 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 154,300 shares during the period. Quantum Computing comprises approximately 1.1% of SLT Holdings LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SLT Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Quantum Computing worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUBT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 57.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 288.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 483,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 12,826.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54,129 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 68,902 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $540,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,132,398 shares in the company, valued at $8,889,324.30. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Quantum Computing News

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Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of QUBT stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 3.70. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Computing Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on QUBT. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum Computing in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Quantum Computing from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Quantum Computing from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

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Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc NASDAQ: QUBT is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

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