SM Energy Company $SM Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 127.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,381 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 140,478 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of SM Energy worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,995,353 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $311,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,835,718 shares of the energy company's stock worth $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,255 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,757 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,891 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,429,518 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $60,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,275,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company's stock.

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SM Energy Stock Down 2.7%

SM Energy stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. SM Energy Company has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. SM Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. SM Energy's revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,456.72. The trade was a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised SM Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on SM Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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