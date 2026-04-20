Smith Salley Wealth Management Invests $12.13 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $12,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after buying an additional 676,797 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,065,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,121,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,334,138 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,031,350,000 after purchasing an additional 928,994 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $150.91 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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