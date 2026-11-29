Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,829 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $244,092,173.98. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $3,976,622.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 548,091 shares in the company, valued at $298,364,297.67. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Melius Research upgraded Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $559.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $519.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

These are some of the MSFT stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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