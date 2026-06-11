Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,120 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Stryker were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $308.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $317.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.64. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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