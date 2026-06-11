Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 18,364 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,012 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $225.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $210.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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